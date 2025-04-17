Girl, 13, with autism reported missing from Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Altamonte Springs Police Department is searching for a missing girl who has autism.

Officers say 13-year-old Rachael Scott was last seen in the area of Wymore Road around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Her family said she’s not familiar with that area.

Police describe Scott as:

Age: 13 years

Height: 5 ft. 2 in.

Weight: 137 lbs.

Hair: Black, curly

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Last seen carrying pink backpack with strawberry design and wearing a black hoodie

If you see her, call 911 or Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441.

Police released security camera pictures of Rachael from the Palm Springs. They were taken Tuesday shortly before she went missing and how what she was wearing.

Rachael Scott Photos of 13-year-old Rachael Scott in the Palm Springs area shortly before she went missing. (Source: Altamonte Springs Police Department)

Florida Department of Law Enforcement has also issued a Missing Child Alert for Scott.

Please share this post! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 13yo Rachael Scott, last seen in the area of the 230th block of Wymore Road in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Rachael's hair may be slicked back, and she may be carrying a pink backpack with strawberries on… pic.twitter.com/1Rl4vctujs — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 16, 2025

