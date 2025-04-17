Local

Girl, 13, with autism reported missing from Altamonte Springs

Autistic girl missing from Altamonte Springs The Altamonte Springs Police Department is searching for a missing girl who has autism.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Altamonte Springs Police Department is searching for a missing girl who has autism.

Officers say 13-year-old Rachael Scott was last seen in the area of Wymore Road around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Her family said she’s not familiar with that area.

Police describe Scott as:

  • Age: 13 years
  • Height: 5 ft. 2 in.
  • Weight: 137 lbs.
  • Hair: Black, curly
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Clothing: Last seen carrying pink backpack with strawberry design and wearing a black hoodie

If you see her, call 911 or Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441.

Police released security camera pictures of Rachael from the Palm Springs. They were taken Tuesday shortly before she went missing and how what she was wearing.

Rachael Scott Photos of 13-year-old Rachael Scott in the Palm Springs area shortly before she went missing. (Source: Altamonte Springs Police Department)

Florida Department of Law Enforcement has also issued a Missing Child Alert for Scott.

