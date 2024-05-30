News

Girl, 13, found unresponsive in pool at Discovery Cove

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Discovery Cove Discovery Cove is an all-inclusive resort in Orlando. (Discovery Cove)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after she was discovered unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called to the park shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said the girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but they have no updates on her status.

A spokesperson from SeaWorld provided the following statement:

Our staff responded to an emergency involving a guest yesterday. Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire & Rescue. When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital. Out of respect for privacy of our guests, we do not provide any health information. Our thoughts are with this family.

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2014. He serves as the station's Digital Executive Producer.

