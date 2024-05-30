Girl, 13, found unresponsive in pool at Discovery Cove

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after she was discovered unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called to the park shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said the girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but they have no updates on her status.

A spokesperson from SeaWorld provided the following statement:

Our staff responded to an emergency involving a guest yesterday. Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire & Rescue. When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital. Out of respect for privacy of our guests, we do not provide any health information. Our thoughts are with this family.

