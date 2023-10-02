Gas prices are falling in Florida; here’s what you can expect to pay Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re planning to fill up your tank for the start of the work week, you’ll find better news at the gas pump.

AAA said gas prices in Florida are falling fast.

Prices are down even as oil prices remain high.

That’s because the summer driving season is behind us, the auto club said.

READ: Student loan payments resume for millions after 3-year pause

AAA also pointed to strong gasoline production.

And the price improvements should continue.

“Gasoline futures logged a second consecutive 18-cent drop, which should signal another round of falling prices at the pump this week,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

The average cost for a gallon of gas in the Sunshine State was down to $3.48 on Monday.

That’s 11 cents less than what Floridians paid just a week ago and about a 20-cent decline in two weeks’ time.

READ: ‘Buffett Memorial Highway’ Proposed

In Central Florida, most drivers will find prices lower than the state’s average.

Here’s a county-by-county look at the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA:

Lake: $3.31

Brevard: $3.31

Polk: $3.39

Osceola: $3.40

Orange: $3.40

Seminole: $3.41

Marion: $3.46

Volusia: $3.48

Sumter: $3.48

Flagler: $3.61

To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group