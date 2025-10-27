Local

Gain an Extra Hour of Sleep this Weekend

By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk
By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk

Daylight saving time is ending. On Sunday, Nov. 2 clocks will be rolling back one hour at 2 a.m. With the change, it will get darker earlier and we will get an extra hour of sleep!

Daylight saving time was first established in the U.S. by Congress after the Standard Time Act of 1918, was passed more than 100 years ago and was amended with the Energy Policy Act of 2005. In 2005, the Energy Policy Act gave Daylight Saving Time a little makeover. Starting in 2007, the clocks started springing forward earlier—on the second Sunday in March—and falling back later—on the first Sunday in November. Before that, DST kicked off in April and wrapped up in October. The new schedule officially rolled out on March 11, 2007.

