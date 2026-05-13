FWC wants to pause all sloth importation into Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials announced Wednesday that the state is working to temporarily halt all importations of sloths.

Leaders with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that an executive order is coming that will pause all sloth importations to the state.

The move comes as an investigation continues into the deaths of more than 50 sloths at the planned Sloth World attraction on International Drive in Orange County.

The facility reportedly lacked stable heating, proper enclosures, and, in some periods, even running water or electricity.

Several of the surviving sloths were taken to the Central Florida Zoo for medical treatment.

However, some of the sloths have died in the care of zoo professionals due to their poor health.

FWC and state lawmakers are considering changes to the Class 3 permits that allow people to own sloths in Florida.

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