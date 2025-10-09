FSU football player released from hospital over a month after shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After more than a month at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, which included a medically induced coma, Ethan Pritchard has been discharged.

Pritchard‘s aunt and the Florida State football team confirmed he is heading to Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville for his continued recovery.

His aunt and team said he is alert, responsive and able to communicate.

The freshman linebacker was shot in the head in a case of mistaken identity on Aug. 31. He was visiting family in Havana when gunmen in another car opened fire, believing he was someone else, investigators said.

Four suspects have been arrested in this case.

Pritchard hails from Sanford, where he was a high school football standout.

