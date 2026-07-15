Front near Florida shows signs of tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now monitoring a front near Florida that could show tropical development early next week.

The potential system has been highlighted by the European forecast model, which has suggested a low-pressure area may form near the state.

The NHC is currently giving the disturbance a 20% chance of becoming a tropical system over the next seven days.

If the system does organize and earns a tropical designation, it would become the next named storm, Bertha.

The new area is being monitored nearly a month after the season’s first named storm, Arthur, developed.

Forecasters emphasize that there is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding whether the system will strengthen.

At this time, there are no indications of an immediate threat, but residents across the Southeast should continue to monitor the forecast as conditions evolve.

Regardless of whether tropical development occurs, parts of the Southeast, including North Florida, are expected to see increasing rainfall early next week.

Moisture associated with the developing weather pattern could bring additional showers and thunderstorms to the region.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to track the area and provide updates as more information becomes available.

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