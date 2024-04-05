News

Friday forecast: Sunny and beautiful in Central Florida

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Brian Shields, WFTV.com

Morning forecast: Friday, April 5 (Brian Shields, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Your weekend forecast in Central Florida is looking great!

Meteorologist Brian Shields said we’ll see lots of sun on Friday and through the weekend.

Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s in the Channel 9 viewing area.

WFTV Friday weather forecast (WFTV staff)

Expect cool nights, with temps dipping down into the 50s.

Next week things will heat up a bit. Shields said temps in the 80s are on the way.

Enjoy your weekend!

WFTV Friday weather forecast (WFTV staff)

