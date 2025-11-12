Freeze warning, frost advisory expire as sunshine starts to warm Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be another cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s in Central Florida.

A frost advisory is in effect for parts of the Channel 9 viewing area, including Lake, Sumter, Volusia and Flagler counties until 8 a.m.

Marion County is under a freeze warning until that time.

Wednesday forecast (WFTV) Another cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. (WFTV staff)

There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day, as temperatures begin to rebound.

Daytime highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi says we’ll continue to get warmer over the next few afternoons. Highs will return to the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the week and this weekend.

Crimi said outside of our warmup, things will generally stay quiet. Expect mostly sunny and dry skies today through the weekend.

