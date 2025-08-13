Former Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez and wife set for October trial in major racketeering case

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A trial date has been scheduled for former Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez and his wife Robin, who are charged in connection with a racketeering operation valued at more than $20 million.

The couple is expected to attend a pre-trial hearing on October 9, with the trial scheduled for the week of October 20.

As the trial draws nearer, additional details about the charges and evidence might surface, revealing more about the alleged $20 million racketeering scheme.

