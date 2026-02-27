Former CEO of Orlando company arrested in connection with alleged $328M Ponzi scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Apopka man was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with an alleged $328 million Ponzi scheme.

Christopher Alexander Delgado, 34, faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison if convicted on all counts.

Delgado served as president and CEO of Goliath Ventures, formerly Gen-Z Venture Firm. From January 2023 to January 2026, he reportedly persuaded victims to invest large amounts of money by falsely claiming they would earn monthly returns from cryptocurrency “liquidity pools.”

The criminal complaint states that Delgado operated Goliath Ventures as a Ponzi scheme, an investment fraud where returns for existing investors are paid using funds contributed by new investors.

Although the firm claimed it would invest in cryptocurrency liquidity pools, most of the funds were actually used to pay purported returns to earlier investors or to return principal to those who requested it.

Delgado allegedly built trust with investors through professional marketing, personal referrals, charitable sponsorships, and hosting luxury events and holiday parties to establish credibility.

Federal investigators state that Goliath Ventures collected at least $328 million from victims via these fraudulent claims. The investigation also revealed that some victim funds were redirected for Delgado’s personal use and for lavish company expenses.

This included luxury travel accommodations and business gatherings. Delgado also reportedly used the money to purchase four residential properties, valued between $1.15 million and $8.5 million.

