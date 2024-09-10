‘Forced to close’: Kappy’s Subs to close after almost 60 years of business

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Kappy’s Subs restaurant announced it will close after almost 60 years of business.

The restaurant is located near North Maitland Avenue and East Sybelia Avenue.

Kappy’s Subs opened in 1967.

On Monday, the restaurant said, “The people who bought the Kappy’s property did not negotiate in good faith with us to extend our lease and as such we do not have a restaurant to operate out of and will be forced to close.”

The restaurant’s last day of business will be Saturday, Step. 14, or until it runs out of food.

The restaurant said the following on Monday:

It has been an absolute honor for me and my family to serve this community for the past 52 years. We deeply appreciate everyone who has walked through our doors throughout our time in service and will miss being able to feed y’all every day. Closing Kappy’s is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life and I have been brought to tears on several occasions in the past few days. Believe me, this is not how we want to go out and is as sudden a surprise to us as it is to everyone else.

We wanted to let everyone know as soon as possible to give you one last chance to visit Kappy’s if that’s something you desire. We will be open until we run out of food or Saturday at the latest and we will endeavor to serve as many of you as possible. We want to be remembered as people who did our best until the very end.

-Adam Milsom

Executive Chef

Kappy’s Subs”

See a map of the restaurant below:





