Florida’s governor appoints Jay Collins as the new lieutenant governor

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed State Senator Jay Collins from the Tampa area as Florida’s new lieutenant governor.

This appointment fills the vacancy left by former Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Nuñez, who was appointed president of Florida International University in February.

DeSantis pointed out that Florida is now the only state with both a governor and a lieutenant governor who are military veterans.

Jay Collins, a state senator, will bring his experience from the Tampa area to the role of lieutenant governor. Jeannette Nuñez transitioned to her role as President of Florida International University earlier this year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group