Florida’s gas price average fluctuates mid-summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida continue to fluctuate.

AAA reported early last week Florida’s gas price average increased 11 cents to $3.55 per gallon.

The state average has since declined nine cents to $3.38 per gallon, which is about three cents higher than a week ago.

“Gas prices could move even lower, after a big drop in oil prices last week,” said AAA spokesman, Mark Jenkins. “Recent fuel reports show China’s crude oil imports are declining. This driven prices lower, on concerns that global fuel demand is softening.”

According to AAA, Orlando’s gas price average is now at $3.37 per gallon, which is about four cents higher than a week ago.

Orlando's Gas Prices 7.29.24 (Image courtesy: AAA)

