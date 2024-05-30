News

Florida’s 2-week hurricane sales tax holiday begins this weekend

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Florida reopens tax-free break on hurricane supplies this weekend

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The State of Florida is helping residents prepare for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

A two-week Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will begin on June 1 and end on June 14.

This is just in time for the hurricane season, which starts June 1.

Here are the tax-free items that qualify:

$10 or less

  • Wet dog or cat food

$15 or less

  • Manual can openers
  • Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
  • Cat litter pans
  • Pet waste disposal bags
  • Hamster or rabbit substrate

Read: KUA releases 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Guide

$20 or less

  • Reusable ice packs
  • Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
  • Pet pads

$25 or less

  • Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds

Selling for $40 or less

  • Candles
  • Flashlights
  • Lanterns
  • Pet beds

Read: Hurricane season: 9 generator safety tips

$50 or less

  • Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
  • Gas or diesel fuel tanks
  • Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only – a AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

$60 or less

  • Non-electric food storage coolers
  • Portable power banks

Read: Hurricane supply checklist: What should you include in your kit?

$70 or less

  • Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Carbon monoxide detectors

$100 or less

  • Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting
  • Ground anchor systems
  • Portable pet kennels and carriers
  • Ratchet straps
  • Tie-down kits
  • Dry dog or cat food weighing less than 50 pounds

$3,000 or less

  • Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

For more information, click here.

Image 1 of 26

From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!