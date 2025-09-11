Local

Florida Young Republicans Chairman Brandon Ludwig Joins Scott Anez for Exclusive Interview on WDBO

By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 10: Arizonans mourn Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk outside of the Turning Point USA headquarters on September 10, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brandon Ludwig, State Chairman of Florida Young Republicans, joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss the assassination of conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Kirk was shot and killed while visiting Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on the first stop of his American Comeback Tour.

Ludwig praised Kirk’s activism, and heralded him as “one of the biggest contributors to the massive rightward shift we saw in Gen Z.”

READ: Authorities search for conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killer but provide little about motive

“Turning Point really brought conservative ideas, conservative values to the next generation, and he made it accessible,” said Ludwig.

Ludwig discussed Kirk’s accomplishments, including founding Turning Point USA (a nonprofit aimed at “build[ing] the most organized, active, and powerful conservative grassroots activist network on high school and college campuses across the country”), at the age of eighteen. It has since grown to encompass over 3,500 schools.

READ: Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk killed after shooting at rally in Utah

“Charlie had the impact that he did empower young conservatives on college campuses, people like me who were afraid to speak up, he empowered those people,” said Ludwig, “and I think you’re [going to] see a lot more of that, instead. These people are more fired up, probably now than ever before, and I think this incident is going to have a lasting impact.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

