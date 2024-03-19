Florida voters head to the polls Tuesday for primary election

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the presidential preference primary.

Republicans will be able to cast ballots for presumptive nominee Donald Trump or now-former candidates, including Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The vote will still happen even though DeSantis has ended his campaign and Trump has the GOP nomination all but locked down.

Watch: As support grows for a federal Election Day holiday, experts warn of some potential challenges

The state has 125 Republican delegates, which will all go to the winner of the race.

There is no democratic primary because President Joe Biden’s name was the only one submitted by the party.

Beyond the top of the ticket, there will also be dozens of municipal races and charter questions in cities across the state.

Read: Election 2024: Here is a history of past presidential rematches

Nearly 800,000 Floridians have either already voted early or by mail.

Some election officials expect overall voter turnout to be around or below 20%.

Read: Biden and Trump clinch nominations, setting the stage for a grueling general election rematch

“With all the election law changes and things like this, it’s good to have this,” said Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley. “It’s not a dry run or a dress rehearsal. It’s the real thing, but it’s a process where we are not so flooded with ballots that we can make sure our procedures are working well.”

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group