Local

Florida Tech aerospace professor addresses federal space infrastructure order

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Florida Tech aerospace professor addresses federal space infrastructure order
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order aimed at expanding U.S. leadership in commercial space by clearing regulatory barriers and speeding up approvals.

The order also instructs federal agencies to determine if states are hindering spaceport infrastructure development under the Coastal Zone Management Act.

Don Platt, head of the department of aerospace, physics, and space sciences at Florida Tech, expressed concern about the potential reduction or elimination of environmental reviews associated with space activities.

“We do not want to see a situation where there are no environmental regulations associated with space activities,” he said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!