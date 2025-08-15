Florida Tech aerospace professor addresses federal space infrastructure order

ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order aimed at expanding U.S. leadership in commercial space by clearing regulatory barriers and speeding up approvals.

The order also instructs federal agencies to determine if states are hindering spaceport infrastructure development under the Coastal Zone Management Act.

Don Platt, head of the department of aerospace, physics, and space sciences at Florida Tech, expressed concern about the potential reduction or elimination of environmental reviews associated with space activities.

“We do not want to see a situation where there are no environmental regulations associated with space activities,” he said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group