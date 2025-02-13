Florida Senate passes sweeping legislation on illegal immigration during special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate voted Thursday to pass sweeping immigration legislation.

The legislation aims to make several major changes, including:

• Make it a state-level crime to knowingly enter into Florida illegally

• Deny bail and raise penalties for undocumented immigrants who commit a crime

• Appropriate $250 million for local law enforcement to enforce federal immigration law

• It would also slash in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants

Democrats also attempted to pass last-minute amendments to the legislation.

However, all of those last-minute amendments failed, including the attempt to save in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants. Some students watching inside the State Capitol got emotional when the amendment failed.

If everything passes the House and is signed by the governor, it would have an effect this summer.

