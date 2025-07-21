Florida ‘predator’ given probation for pepper-spraying rich men, stealing their watches

A Florida woman, Esther Torres, avoided jail time and was sentenced to five years’ probation after pleading guilty to robbing rich men of luxury watches by pepper-spraying them.

Torres pepper-sprayed one victim at the Breakwater Hotel in Miami Beach, stealing his Hugo Boss watch, cash, Euros, and credit cards.

A second incident happened at the Fontainebleau Hotel where she snatched a $22,000 Rolex Submariner from a different victim.

Mitch Novick, the owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel, described Torres as a “predator” preying on male victims and provided surveillance footage to help identify her to the police.

Surveillance footage, as well as her driver’s license provided at a later traffic stop, helped identify Torres as the suspect.

She was arrested in May and later sentenced to probation.

