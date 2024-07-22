Florida officials reacts to President Joe Biden ending his reelection bid

ORLANDO, Fla. — State leaders and other officials are reacting to President Joe Biden ending his re-election bid Sunday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Former President Donald J. Trump
Vice President Kamala Harris
On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024
I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.
I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. If you’re with me, add a donation right now.https://t.co/xpPDkCRhoZ— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024
Former President Barack Obama
Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024
Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe
Govenor Ron DeSantis
Kamala Harris was complicit in a massive coverup to hide and deny the fact that Joe Biden was not capable of discharging the duties of the office.— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 21, 2024
She also was the the border czar during the worst border crisis in American history.
Democrats are just rearranging the deck chairs…
Senator Rick Scott
If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is not capable of serving as president for the next six months and needs to resign NOW!— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 21, 2024
Rep. Mike Waltz:
If President Biden isn’t fit to run for re-election, he isn’t fit to continue as commander-in-chief. He should resign.— Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 21, 2024
We are in a period of maximum danger with a wide open southern border and the world on fire.
Congressman Maxwell Frost
The most progressive and one of the most effective Presidents in our country’s history. The President to do the most on ending gun violence, defeating the climate crisis, and protecting working people. I have a lot more to say but for now I’ll just say: Thank you @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/ILnMeUJPM6— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) July 21, 2024
Rep. Darren Soto
Pres Biden will go down as one of the most consequential one-term presidents in US history.— Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) July 21, 2024
He led us out of the pandemic, & helped us rebuild infrastructure, boost manufacturing, lower healthcare costs, expand vets’ benefits & combat climate change.
Thanks for your service! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dA9nEGFbJz
Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, PhD
It's ok to worry but don't panic -- and please get involved this election cycle!— Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, PhD 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) July 21, 2024
Leadership rises in moments of uncertainty, and I cannot think of a more critical time for people to get involved than the present.
Our volunteer link: https://t.co/QASNwcZGdk
Rep. Randy Fine
It’s insane that we have a President who is so sick he can’t even announce he isn’t running for re-election live. The fraud that Democrats have perpetuated on this country is criminal.— Rep. Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) July 21, 2024
Senator Shevrin Jones
President Joe Biden is the greatest president of our lifetime. The nation is forever indebted and grateful for his years of service.— Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) July 21, 2024
It’s time for Democrats to unite in support of Vice President @KamalaHarris. She has my full support as the leader needed to meet this moment and… https://t.co/nGACJH8nC1
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group