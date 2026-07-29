Florida Mega Millions player wins $800 million jackpot

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Florida for Tuesday night’s drawing, check it.

A lucky ticket purchased in the Sunshine State matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball. That winner will get to claim the huge $800 million jackpot.

The winning numbers for the July 28 drawing were: 34-48-49-59-70 and the Mega Ball number was 12.

Florida Lottery announced Wednesday morning on its official website that the winning ticket was sold at a Wawa convenience store located at 14510 State Road 70 in Bradenton.

The cash option from Tuesday night’s drawing is $344 million.

If you didn’t win the massive Mega Millions jackpot, there’s an immediate opportunity to try your luck for another giant jackpot.

Wednesday night’s Powerball has climbed to an estimated $663 million.

If you play, good luck!

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