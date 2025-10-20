Local

Florida may bring cursive handwriting lessons back to the classroom

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Florida may bring cursive handwriting lessons back to the classroom
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida students could once again be learning cursive.

A new bill filed in the Florida House could see students in grades two through five learning cursive handwriting once again.

The proposed legislation would mandate that students not only learn cursive but also be tested on their proficiency in writing it.

This initiative is set to be discussed in the upcoming winter legislative session, which begins in January.

The reintroduction of cursive writing into the curriculum reflects a broader educational debate about the relevance of traditional skills in modern education.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!