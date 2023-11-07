Florida lawmakers look to approve additional hurricane relief during special session

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are planning to address the need to provide relief to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

Farmers saw losses as high as $371 million, and now lawmakers are proposing $235 million in disaster relief.

Plus, an additional $182 million to help prevent storm damage and clear the backlog of applications for the “My Safe Florida Home” program.

Florida’s CFO, Jimmy Patronis, said that the program helps homeowners save on property insurance.

“The average participant in the My Safe Florida Home program is seeing their premiums drop by $1,000 a year,” Patronis said.

The special session continues Tuesday and Channel 9 will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

