Florida lawmakers expected to vote on sweeping immigration legislation Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State lawmakers are expected to take a final vote on the sweeping immigration legislation that could impact thousands of undocumented immigrants living in Florida.

If passed, the legislation would make it a state level crime to knowingly enter into Florida illegally. It would slash in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants. It would also raise the penalties for the undocumented who commit crimes, and undocumented immigrants would no longer be eligible for bond. It would also allot $250 million in grants to help local law enforcement enforce federal immigration law.

Democrats say they plan to file last minute amendments on the Senate and House floors, including trying to keep in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants.

Channel 9 was there Wednesday when lawmakers debated the legislation in committees. Channel 9′s Ashlyn Webb spoke 1-on-1 with several Central Florida lawmakers.

State Representative Anna Eskamani called Republican’s proposal to slash in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants “cruel”.

“It’s unnecessary. The current language of the bill doesn’t even provide a glide path for these students who are currently enrolled. And what’s frustrating is that these students made a deal with the state of Florida that if we worked hard and we follow the rules and we apply like everyone else, that we would have an equal chance to go to a college of our choice paying out of pocket still. And now that rug is being pulled out from under them and their tuition is going to increase 3 or 4 times,” Eskamani said.

But State Senator Randy Fine said in-state tuition for undocumented students is unfair. He said students from neighboring states like Georgia and Alabama have to pay out-of-state tuition yet undocumented students get in-state currently in Florida.

He said undocumented immigrants cost people more to live in Florida.

“We talk about the crimes. We see the people who are killed by illegal immigrants, but it has massive effects on your auto insurance is massive effects on your home prices. These people take resources as massive effects on your taxes. When an illegal immigrant puts their kid in your public school, that kid may not know English. There’s a story from Brevard County of a 12-year-old who got put in school who’d never been to school. So these children cost a huge amount to educate, and the taxpayers of Florida are paying for,” Fine said.

Republicans say they want to strip incentives away from undocumented immigrants, but Democrats are questioning why the legislation doesn’t address one of the largest incentives that draw migrants here— jobs.

Democrat State Senator Carlos Smith pointed out stricter penalties for employers and tighter regulation of E-Verify isn’t included in the legislation. E-Verify is the system employers must use to confirm status if they have 25 or more employees in Florida.

“Hypocritically, they do nothing about the employers who are actually hiring these workers, but that donate to republican campaigns,” said State Sen. Carlos Smith. Smith told lawmakers in Wednesday’s Senate Budget Committee that the legislation was a “political stunt”.

State Senator Randy Fine responded to the points raised by Democrats, saying “if there’s frustration on the notion on how we deal with employment… there are opportunities to come revisit that again. You can never let perfect be the enemy of the good. Half a loaf of bread is better than no loaf.”

