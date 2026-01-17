Florida House votes to restore 18-year-olds’ rights to buy long guns

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida House passed a proposal Wednesday to lower the age to buy some guns.

The proposal looks to lower the minimum age for purchasing long guns from 21 to 18 years old, reversing a law established after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Rep. Tyler Sirois, a Republican from Merritt Island, expressed his support for the proposal.

“I view this legislation as the correct public policy for the state and offer it as a way for families and individuals to keep themselves safe by restoring the rights of 18-year-olds to buy long guns,” Sirois said.

On the other hand, Rep. Felicia Robinson, a Democrat from Miami Gardens, expressed concerns about the bill’s safety implications.

“Would it be safe for 18-year-olds, where studies show that their brains are not necessarily completely developed, to be buying long guns that we know tend to be the guns that are used in our school shootings?” Robinson questioned.

The proposed law will now advance to the Senate for further consideration.

If approved by the Senate, the new law would bring significant changes to Florida’s firearm purchasing laws.

Further discussions and votes are anticipated as lawmakers examine the implications of the proposed changes.

