Florida High School Athletic Association expected to vote on allowing NIL compensation

Florida High School Athletic Association expected to vote on allowing NIL compensation The Florida High School Athletic Association is set to meet Tuesday to change its by-laws.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida High School Athletic Association is set to meet Tuesday to change its by-laws.

It could allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness, known as NIL.

The rules say individual schools and districts would not be part of those deals.

The students and their guardians would be required to negotiate those contracts independently.

The association says that, as of last year, 30 states have allowed high school athletes to receive NIL compensation.

