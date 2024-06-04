Florida High School Athletic Association expected to vote on allowing NIL compensation

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida High School Athletic Association is set to meet Tuesday to change its by-laws.

It could allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness, known as NIL.

The rules say individual schools and districts would not be part of those deals.

Read: With revenue sharing coming to college sports, are NIL collectives a problem or part of a solution?

The students and their guardians would be required to negotiate those contracts independently.

The association says that, as of last year, 30 states have allowed high school athletes to receive NIL compensation.

Read: Florida bill could allow high school student-athletes to make ‘NIL’ money

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group