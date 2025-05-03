Florida has 5th smallest drug problem in the US, according to WalletHub study

ORLANDO, Fla. — As National Prevention Week approaches and annual drug overdose deaths in the U.S. surpass 80,670, WalletHub has published its report on the States with the Biggest Drug Problems, along with expert insights, to shed light on the most impacted areas.

This study compares the 50 states and the District in terms of 20 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws.

This is where Florida stood against the rest of the United States:

Overall Rank: 47 th

39 th – Share of Teenagers Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month

– Share of Teenagers Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month 36 th – Share of Adults Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month

– Share of Adults Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month 25 th – Opioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions per 100 People

– Opioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions per 100 People 28 th – Drug Overdose Deaths per Capita

– Drug Overdose Deaths per Capita 29 th – Drug Arrests per Capita

– Drug Arrests per Capita 51st – Share of Adults Who Couldn’t Get Treatment for Illicit Drug Use in the Past Year

You can see where every state ranked in this interactive map:

You can see WalletHub’s complete study and in-depth analysis HERE.

