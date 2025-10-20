Florida Gators fire Billy Napier

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida has fired head football coach Billy Napier.

Napier finished his Florida career with a 22-23 record, the worst record for a Gators head coach since the 1940s.

Napier’s buyout is north of $21 million.

Sources: Florida is firing coach Billy Napier. He’s gone 22-23 in four seasons there, and Florida is 3-4 this year. Florida has a bye week before playing Georgia on Nov. 1. pic.twitter.com/g6Qf8tdPC1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 19, 2025

Florida is off to a 3-4 start with a 2-2 mark in SEC play. Napier won his final game in Gainesville, beating Mississippi State 23-21 on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Homecoming.

Billy Napier booed as he jogs off the field after Florida’s 23-21 win over Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/NfnwCezcvg — Matt Baker (@MattBakerCFB) October 19, 2025

Florida and Athletic Director Scott Stricklin will now begin their search for a new head coach immediately.

After a bye week, the Gators face No. 9 Georgia in Jacksonville November 1 at 3:30 on WFTV.

