Local

Florida gas prices rise after reaching lows in multiple months, per AAA

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Gasoline Prices (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — After hitting lows in multiple months, AAA reports Florida gas prices are on the rise.

READ: AAA predicts travel records during 4th of July week

The state average is currently at $3.35 per gallon, 11 cents higher than a week ago.

AAA said the price increase concludes a 26-day decrease in fuel costs.

READ: Eye-opening report from AAA shows drowsy driving is the silent killer on our roads

“Oil and gasoline futures prices rose the past two consecutive weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline,” said AAA spokesman, Mark Jenkins. “Futures prices reportedly increased on data that fuel demand is outpacing fuel inventories. Price fluctuations like this is very common during the summer travel season.”

Orlando’s average is currently at $3.34 per gallon, 15 cents higher than a week ago.

Image courtesy: AAA Orlando's Gas Prices 6.24.24 (Image courtesy: AAA)

READ: AAA says “Hit the Brakes” on thinking Reverse Automatic Emergency Braking is foolproof

To learn more, click here.


© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!