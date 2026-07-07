Florida advance plan requiring citizenship proof for admission to state universities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s university system is moving forward with a proposed rule that would require students to show proof of citizenship or lawful presence before admission.

The proposal is being considered by the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s public universities.

The Board of Governors took an initial vote on the proposal on June 25. A 14-day comment period is required before the board can take a final vote.

The proposed rule is separate from action involving Florida’s state college system, which includes schools such as Valencia College, Seminole State College and Daytona State College.

If approved, the university system rule would apply to students seeking admission to Florida’s public universities.

Supporters of the measure argue it follows recent changes in state education policy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called similar restrictions a “logical next step” after the state previously ended in-state tuition eligibility for undocumented students.

Opponents and some education leaders warn the policy could limit access to higher education and create financial challenges for schools.

Questions remain about implementation and possible legal challenges, which could delay or alter the rule’s rollout if it receives final approval.

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