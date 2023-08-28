News

Florida activates ‘price gouging’ hotline ahead of Idalia landfall this week

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Video: Florida activates ‘price gouging’ hotline ahead of projected Idalia landfall this week Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated Florida’s “Price Gouging” hotline. (WFTV)

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated Florida’s “Price Gouging” hotline.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The hotline is there to receive reports of extreme price increases on essential items needed for the storm.

State law prohibits excessive increases on items like food, water, gas, hotel rooms, lumber, and more.

Watch: Idalia forecast to impact Florida as Cat. 3 hurricane, tropical advisories expanded

If you suspect price gouging, you can call 1-866-9-NO-SCAM (866-966-7226).

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!