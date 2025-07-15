Flesh-eating bacteria kills four in Florida this year

The flesh-eating bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus, has taken the lives of four people in Florida so far this year.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Eleven cases in total have been reported.

One fatality was reported in Broward County, one in Hillsborough County, and one in St. Johns.

That latest death occured in Bay County.

Vibrio vulnificus, often referred to as “flesh-eating bacteria,” does not actually consume flesh but causes rapid deterioration of skin and soft tissue around wounds.

The infection can be life-threatening, with about 1 in 5 cases resulting in death.

READ: US has reclosed its southern border after a flesh-eating parasite is seen further north in Mexico

Treatment involves antibiotics and surgery, and cases often increase after storms flood brackish water into new areas.

It is crucial to seek medical attention if symptoms like fever, chills, and skin redness occur after exposure to contaminated water or raw seafood.

Last year, there were a record 82 cases and 19 deaths, most of them after October when large areas of the state were flooded by back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Vibrio vulnificusa requires brackish saltwater to spread.

Between 2008 and 2025, 178 people in Florida have died from Vibrio vulnificus, according to FDOH records.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group