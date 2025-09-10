Flash flooding strands residents inside Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding in Orange County’s Rio Pinar community left roads impassable Tuesday afternoon, stranding some residents in their homes.

The area experienced about four inches of rain in just a few hours, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning around 5:40 p.m.

Residents expressed concerns about the Little Econ River, which often causes flooding in their neighborhood during heavy storms.

“We all become a little bit of an island,” said Alyssa Peeples, a resident affected by the flooding.

Pam Perez, another resident, recalled her daughter’s call as she watched the rain from her Ring doorbell camera: “Mom, the street is flooding again. Of course, I’m panicking. I’m thinking, how am I going to get to her?”

Ryan Brown, a resident of the Rio Pinar Estates, had to hitch a ride home after work because he didn’t think his vehicle could make it through the flooded roads.

Pam Perez expressed concerns about the recurring flooding issues, especially recalling the severe flooding during Hurricane Ian when residents had to be rescued by boats.

“We had a foot of water. Other neighbors had three feet of water,” Peeples said, describing the past flooding during Hurricane Ian.

Many residents lost their belongings during previous floods, and some were forced to gut their houses.

“It’s not only the material things. It’s more those memories, things that you lose, things you cannot get back again,” Perez said. Residents are urging the county to address the drainage issues. “What would you say to the county?”, Webb asked.

“Please help us,” Perez pleaded.

The main concern among residents is the canal’s inability to drain water quickly enough, raising fears about future storms.

The county has conducted a study of the area, but residents are still waiting concrete solutions.

