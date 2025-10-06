News

Flash flood warning issued in Brevard County

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Brevard County until 3 p.m.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Titusville, Mims, Titusville Airport, Port Saint John, Sharpes, Lagrange, Bellwood, Turnbull and Aurantia.

