Flash flood warning issued in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Brevard County until 3 p.m.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Titusville, Mims, Titusville Airport, Port Saint John, Sharpes, Lagrange, Bellwood, Turnbull and Aurantia.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group