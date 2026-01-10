Local inmate dies overnight following DUI arrest, deputies say

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 54-year-old man died overnight at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility after being arrested for DUI following a crash into a building in Palm Coast. His blood alcohol content was 0.325% and 0.340%, over four times the 0.08% legal limit.

The incident happened Thursday morning at the intersection of Corporate Drive North and Palm Coast Parkway, where deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash. Vadim Valenteychik told deputies he had driven onto the curb, into the bushes, then hit the building.

During their initial interaction, deputies detected a strong alcohol odor on Valenteychik, prompting a DUI investigation. Deputies performed field sobriety tests, which were stopped as Valenteychik couldn’t stand without swaying and stumbling.

After his arrest, Valenteychik was taken to a hospital for medical clearance where two breath tests were administered; results were 0.325% and 0.340%.

Deputies say he was booked, held alone, and checked on regularly. Around 6 a.m. on Friday, deputies found Valenteychik unresponsive.

Life-saving efforts began, but despite using an AED, he was pronounced dead by Flagler County Fire Rescue. The specific cause of death has yet to be determined.

To ensure transparency about the circumstances of the death, Sheriff Rick Staly has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to investigate.

Following the FDLE investigation, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will review to confirm adherence to protocol. A clinical medical review by the jail’s medical provider is also underway, as required by the Sheriff’s Office’s contract.

“Sadly, it is not uncommon for local jails to house inmates with significant health issues related to illicit drug and alcohol use. Although he was medically cleared by a local hospital and the exact cause of Mr. Valenteychik’s death is yet to be determined, research has shown that blood alcohol content levels between 0.30% and 0.35% have an extremely high risk of coma or death,” Court and Detention Services Chief Dan Engert stated.

