The first Coaches Poll is out and College Football is back!

Big 12 Media Days Football University mascots posse for photos before the start of day two of Big 12 NCAA college football media days in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero/AP)
It’s the unofficial start to the college football season, when the first USA Today Coaches Poll drops.

A poll that was once filled and dominated by in-state teams, hasn’t seen a top 5 state of Florida team in its opening poll since 2017. (FSU #3)

The saying goes, it doesn’t always matter where you start, it’s where you finish. But a leg up at the start of the season sure does help.

The Miami Hurricanes sneak into the top 10 to start the season, hoping to not repeat the disaster that was last season’s preseason #10, the rival Florida State Seminoles. Meanwhile, the Florida Gators break into the top 25 at #17.

Miami is facing some changes heading into the season, most notably losing QB Cam Ward who went #1 overall in April’s NFL Draft, but Georgia transfer Carson Beck who has some big game experience of his own looks to slot into that scheme like a glove. Head coach Mario Christobal may be on a bit of a hot seat heading into this season after the team fell apart at the end of last season.

The other ranked team out of the state, the Florida Gators, look to continue their turnaround after a season last year that started with low expectations and ended with a bowl win. The Gators finding their groove after early season losses to Miami and Texas A&M last season, and the emergence of QB DJ Lagway had a lot to do with it.

A pair of in-state QBs to watch as their teams enter the season with elevated expectations. The college football season kicks-off on August 23rd.

