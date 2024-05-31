News

Firefighters contain brush fire in Lake County

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Firefighters battle brush fire that’s threatening structures in Lake County The Florida Forest Service said Thursday afternoon that firefighters are battling a brush fire that is threatening nearby structures near Clermont. (WFTV)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — 6:30 p.m. Update:

The Florida Forest Service said the fire is 100% contained.

Crews will monitor the area for several days, and residents will see smoke.

Previous story:

The Florida Forest Service said Thursday afternoon that firefighters are battling a brush fire that is threatening nearby structures near Clermont.

The agency said the wildfire, which is of an unknown size, is burning near Laguna Road in Lake County.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the area.

