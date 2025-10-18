Local

Firefighter injured, truck damaged after explosion at Osceola scrapyard fire

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Osceola County salvage yard fire involved explosion, hurt firefighter
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — WFTV has learned new details in Thursday’s massive fire at a salvage yard in Osceola County.

Firefighters say there was an explosion around 11:30 p.m. at the site off Old Tampa Highway south of Kissimmee.

A ladder truck was damaged and one firefighter was hurt but did not require hospitalization.

It also led to a one-ace brush fire.

Firefighters were still on the scene Friday afternoon to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!