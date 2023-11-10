WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police in Winter Haven are investigating after a deadly stabbing inside of a Publix grocery store.

Officers said the stabbing happened around 1:35 p.m. Thursday inside of the Publix at Northgate Shopping Center.

Photos: Fight inside Winter Haven Publix leads to deadly stabbing, police say

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Fight inside Winter Haven Publix leads to deadly stabbing, police say

Investigators said a man entered the Publix and a group of men followed him inside.

A fight broke out and one of the men in the group was stabbed, police said.

Watch: Police: 1 dead after shooting at Ocoee shopping plaza, homicide investigation underway

The man who was stabbed was later dropped off at the Winter Haven Hospital Emergency Department entrance, with the driver of the vehicle not staying at the hospital, officials said.

Police said the man died at the hospital.

Watch: Seminole County detention deputy charged with grand theft, after caught stealing from inmate

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Maldonado at 863-837-0946 or 863-401-2256.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Watch: Gift cards given without any money on them: The warning you need to hear

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group