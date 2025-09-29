Local

Fight ends with 2 people shot in Orange County, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a fight ended in a shooting overnight.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 7500 block of University Boulevard.

The incident started after an altercation involving three men.

Deputies said a man in his 30s eventually shot two men in their 20s.

One of the victims is in critical condition, while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the investigation.

