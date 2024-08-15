FHP working a fatal pedestrian accident along the Florida Turnpike

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is beginning to clear a fatal pedestrian accident along Florida’s Turnpike near the Turkey Lake Plaza.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Troopers and Orange County emergency crews closed all northbound lanes at 3:40 a.m. Thursday while they worked the accident.

FHP said the accident involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Kona, a Semi, and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian died on the scene, but Troopers did not provide any details on whether the pedestrian had exited one of the vehicles or not or how the accident happened.

FHP said they would provide more details on the investigation as they are available.

First responders have been working the accident for four hours.

Read: Prosecutors use Susan Lorincz’s own words against her, rest case

Read: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Thursday

Read: Suspected cybercriminal claims it stole 6.8M records from Florida agency

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group