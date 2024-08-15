FHP: Person killed on Florida’s Turnpike was walking on the highway

Update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash around 3:43 a.m. Thursday morning on the Florida Turnpike Northbound at mile marker 261

According to a report, two vehicles were traveling northbound on the turnpike north of I-4.

A pedestrian was walking across the turnpike and in the first vehicle’s direct path.

As a result, the front of the first vehicle struck the pedestrian, causing the man to land in the outside lane in the direct path of the second vehicle striking the pedestrian.

The man who remains to be identified was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two vehicles’ passengers and drivers were not taken to a hospital and remained on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

Previous Story:

The Florida Highway Patrol is beginning to clear a fatal pedestrian accident along Florida’s Turnpike near the Turkey Lake Plaza.

Troopers and Orange County emergency crews closed all northbound lanes at 3:40 a.m. Thursday while they worked the accident.

FHP said the accident involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Kona, a Semi, and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian died on the scene, but Troopers did not provide any details on whether the pedestrian had exited one of the vehicles or not or how the accident happened.

FHP said they would provide more details on the investigation as they are available.

First responders have been working the accident for four hours.

