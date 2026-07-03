FHP: Orlando man killed in Hernando County traffic crash

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic crash in Hernando County claimed the life of a Central Florida man Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

State troopers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the crash along Ayers Road, west of Prosperity Lane in Brooksville.

On scene, investigators found that the driver of a Toyota 4Runner SUV had traveled off the roadway, struck a fence, and ended up in a cow pasture, where it overturned several times.

The driver, 30, of Orlando, died at the crash site.

FHP has not released his name.

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