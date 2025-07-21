FHP: Orlando man arrested for driving at 155 mph on I-4

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 20-year-old Orlando man was arrested Saturday morning for driving at 155 miles per hour on Interstate 4 near Altamonte Springs, 95 mph over the speed limit.

An arrest report shows the incident happened around 1 a.m., while a trooper was conducting a speed enforcement from the I-4 Express Lanes near mile marker 91.

The trooper said he saw a white Dodge Challenger pass by “at an extremely high speed” in the general use lanes.

The trooper also noted that the “Challenger’s exhaust sounded as if it was at full throttle, still attempting to accelerate further.”

With the assistance of another FHP unit, troopers made a traffic stop a few miles ahead on the interstate.

The agency identified Octavius Hunt, 20, of Orlando, as the driver of the Challenger.

Octavius Hunt FHP said Hunt was traveling at 155 mph along I-4 early Saturday in Seminole County. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Hunt had three passengers in the car during the traffic stop.

In the report, FHP said Hunt claimed he was heading to a friend’s house at the time and believed he was only traveling at 80 mph.

FHP said agency radar indicated a speed of 155 mph.

Hunt’s car will be impounded for 30 days under Florida’s street racing statutes.

He has been charged with driving in excess of 50 mph over the posted speed limit and violating a street racing/stunt driving law.

Hunt was booked into the Seminole County Jail but records show he has since been released on bond.

