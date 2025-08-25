FHP monitoring former Pulse memorial crosswalk after 2nd repainting

ORLANDO, Fla. — The crosswalk, which previously served as a tribute to the Pulse victims from the 2016 shooting, has been a controversial issue over the past week.

The choice to replace the tribute with a regular crosswalk has sparked controversy among community members.

Droves of protesters came to voice their opinion and repainted the tribute. Many others used chalk art on the sidewalks surrounding the crosswalk in tribute to the victims.

Still, the Florida Department of Transportation repainted the crosswalk area overnight.

Protests continue to pop up regarding the issue, which has escalated to the point that law enforcement officials have reportedly become involved.

Reports indicated an FHP trooper is currently monitoring the scene, as confirmed by Channel 9 photographers who captured a trooper at the scene.

