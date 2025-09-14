FHP announces cause of major I-95 crash that killed multiple drivers

UPDATE 11:30a.m

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A head-on collision on I-95 south of Wickham Road resulted in three fatalities and a chain reaction crash involving eight vehicles.

The incident occurred when a 2020 Toyota Corolla, traveling southbound in the northbound lane, collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Impala.

The drivers of both the Corolla and the Impala, along with a passenger in the Impala, were pronounced dead at the scene.



Five other individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment.



The crash caused a significant roadblock, leading to the diversion of northbound traffic onto Pineda Causeway.



Tow trucks have been dispatched and are currently on the scene to clear the wreckage.



Authorities are still working to confirm the identities of all occupants involved in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY

A multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 near Wickham Road has resulted in three confirmed fatalities early this morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:50 a.m., closing all northbound lanes of the highway.

Traffic is being diverted onto Pineda Causeway as troopers investigate the scene and work to clear the crash.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays and plan for an extended closure of this section of I-95.

The identities of the victims have not been released, and the exact number of vehicles involved has not been specified.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

