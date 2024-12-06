FHP: 1 dead in rollover crash in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are at the scene of a deadly traffic crash in east Orange County.

Florida Highway Patrol said it happened on Fort Christmas Road around 5 a.m. Friday.

FHP said the crash involves a vehicle that rolled over near NW Christmas Road.

Investigators said the driver was ejected from the car and died at the crash site.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details from FHP about the deadly crash.

