Fernand strengthens slightly in the Atlantic, expected to weaken midweek

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Fernand continues to move northward in the open Atlantic and will remain out to sea.

The 11 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 40 mph.

Fernand formed Saturday evening southeast of Bermuda.

Some strengthening is forecast but the system is expected to weaken by the middle of next week as it moves into the North Atlantic.

Fernand is anticipated to move north-northeast through the weekend, then turn to the northeast.

The storm will stay well away from Florida and the US and will remain over open water.

