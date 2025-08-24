Local

Fernand strengthens slightly in the Atlantic, expected to weaken midweek

By David Heckard, WFTV.com
11P 8/23/25 Tropical Storm Fernand Update (WFTV)
By David Heckard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Fernand continues to move northward in the open Atlantic and will remain out to sea.

The 11 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 40 mph.

Fernand formed Saturday evening southeast of Bermuda.

11P 8/23/25 Tropical Storm Fernand Update (WFTV)

Some strengthening is forecast but the system is expected to weaken by the middle of next week as it moves into the North Atlantic.

Fernand is anticipated to move north-northeast through the weekend, then turn to the northeast.

The storm will stay well away from Florida and the US and will remain over open water.

This could become a tropical depression either Sunday or Monday if organization continues.

11P 8/23/25 Tropical Storm Fernand Update (WFTV)

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Read:

Read:

Read:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!