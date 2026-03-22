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Felony charges for woman who fled from troopers, hit tree in Leesburg

A woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly fleeing FHP troopers and hitting a tree in Leesburg.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Felony charges for woman who fled from police, hit tree in Leesburg A woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly fleeing FHP troopers and hitting a tree in Leesburg.
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

LEESBURG, Fla. — A woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly fleeing FHP troopers and hitting a tree in Leesburg.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office helped state troopers find and detain a woman, identified as Carlise Gilleeny, after a short search.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit joined the search after Gilleeny fled from a state trooper. Detectives canvassing the area found Gilleeny’s unoccupied silver Toyota Tacoma crashed at the end of a dead-end road.

After the truck was found, more law enforcement units arrived to secure the area. Investigators identified that a white woman in medical scrubs was seen escaping from the silver Toyota Tacoma along a privacy wall.

Detectives examined the area on foot and found Gilleeny after walking a few hundred yards. She was held by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office until the Florida Highway Patrol arrived to arrest her.

Gilleeny is charged with a felony for fleeing recklessly with disregard for safety to persons or property. Her misdemeanor charges include obstruction without violence, leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage, DUI resulting in property damage, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and refusing to take a DUI test.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.



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